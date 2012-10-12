My Tiger My Timing was a five-piece new wave pop band from New Cross in south-east London formed in 2008. Their music was described by NME.com as "tribal electro like a south London Gang Gang Dance" and by Clash as "alternative pop with a dark heart that's bursting with desire". The band are on indefinite hiatus as of 2014.

The band take their name from the title of a song by New York experimental musician Arthur Russell.