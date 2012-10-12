My Tiger My TimingFormed 7 January 2009. Disbanded 2014
My Tiger My Timing
2009-01-07
My Tiger My Timing was a five-piece new wave pop band from New Cross in south-east London formed in 2008. Their music was described by NME.com as "tribal electro like a south London Gang Gang Dance" and by Clash as "alternative pop with a dark heart that's bursting with desire". The band are on indefinite hiatus as of 2014.
The band take their name from the title of a song by New York experimental musician Arthur Russell.
My Tiger My Timing Tracks
Let Me Go
My Tiger My Timing
Let Me Go
Let Me Go
Last played on
The Gold Rush
My Tiger My Timing
The Gold Rush
The Gold Rush
Last played on
Written in Red
My Tiger My Timing
Written in Red
Written in Red
Last played on
Endless Summer
My Tiger My Timing
Endless Summer
Endless Summer
Last played on
Wasteland
My Tiger My Timing
Wasteland
Wasteland
Last played on
This Is Not The Fire
My Tiger My Timing
This Is Not The Fire
I Am The Sound
My Tiger My Timing
I Am The Sound
I Am The Sound
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T10:21:13
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
