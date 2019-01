Keigo Oyamada (小山田 圭吾 Oyamada Keigo, born January 27, 1969), also known by his moniker Cornelius (CORNELIUS(コーネリアス) Kōneriasu), is a Japanese musician and producer who co-founded Flipper's Guitar, an influential Shibuya-kei band, and subsequently embarked on a solo career. In 1997, he released the album Fantasma, which landed him praise from American music critics, who called him a "modern-day Brian Wilson" or the "Japanese Beck".

