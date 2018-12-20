CorneliusJapanese musician/producer Keigo Oyamada. Born 27 January 1969
Cornelius Biography (Wikipedia)
Keigo Oyamada (小山田 圭吾 Oyamada Keigo, born January 27, 1969), also known by his moniker Cornelius (CORNELIUS（コーネリアス） Kōneriasu), is a Japanese musician and producer who co-founded Flipper's Guitar, an influential Shibuya-kei band, and subsequently embarked on a solo career. In 1997, he released the album Fantasma, which landed him praise from American music critics, who called him a "modern-day Brian Wilson" or the "Japanese Beck".
Cornelius Tracks
Toshi no reiyā
都市のレイヤ
Drop
Ball In Kick Off (Radio 1 Session, 8 Sep 1998)
Lazy (Radio 1 Session, 8 Sep 1998)
Brand New Season (Radio 1 Session, 8 Sep 1998)
Count 5 or 6 - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Stick Up - Royal Festvial Hall 2003
Star Fruits Surf Rider - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Breezin'
Sleep Warm
Mic Check
Taylor
いつか / どこか (Sometime / Someplace)
Birdwatching At Inner Forest (Penguin Cafe Mix)
Birdwatching At Inner Forest (Penguin Cafe Remix)
Birdwatching In Silent Forest (Penguin Café Remix)
Brazil
Crepuscule
In A Dream
If You're Here
Mellow Yellow Feel
Clap & Whistle & Walking
Bird Watching At Inner Forest
Penguin Cafe
Star Fruits Surf Rider
