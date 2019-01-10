Bill PerkinsJazz saxophonist. Born 22 July 1924. Died 9 August 2003
Bill Perkins
1924-07-22
Bill Perkins Biography (Wikipedia)
William Reese Perkins (July 22, 1924 – August 10, 2003) was a cool jazz saxophonist and flutist popular on the West Coast jazz scene, known primarily as a tenor saxophonist. Born in San Francisco, California, Perkins started out performing in the big bands of Woody Herman and Jerry Wald. He also worked for the Stan Kenton orchestra, which led to his entry into the cool jazz idiom. He began performing with Art Pepper and Bud Shank. He was also a member of The Tonight Show Band from 1970–1992. He is probably most remembered, however, for playing tenor for The Lighthouse All-Stars. When gigs became scarce in the 1960s, Perkins had a parallel career as a recording engineer.
Bill Perkins Tracks
Samba De Orfeu
Bill Perkins
Samba De Orfeu
Samba De Orfeu
Little Bird / Little Boat
Bill Perkins
Little Bird / Little Boat
Little Bird / Little Boat
Song Of The Islands
Bill Perkins
Song Of The Islands
Song Of The Islands
Getting To Know You
Nancy Wilson
Getting To Know You
Getting To Know You
Bali Ha'i
Stan Kenton
Bali Ha'i
Bali Ha'i
Let Me See
Bill Perkins
Let Me See
Let Me See
Recuerdoes
Stan Kenton
Recuerdoes
Recuerdoes
The Creep
Bill Trujillo
The Creep
The Creep
Easy Living
Bill Perkins
Easy Living
Easy Living
Shifting Gears
Ray Brown, Max Bennett, Milt Bernhart, John Audino, Ronnie Lang, Bud Shank, Lloyd Ulyate, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Jack Nimitz, Bill Perkins, Larry Bunker, Lew McCreary, Gene Cipriano, Dick Noel, Bud Brisbois, Mike Melvoin & Tony Terry
Shifting Gears
Shifting Gears
Bread and Wine
Art Pepper
Bread and Wine
Bread and Wine
When You're Smiling
Carl Fontana
When You're Smiling
When You're Smiling
The Peanut Vendor
Stan Kenton
The Peanut Vendor
The Peanut Vendor
I Concentrate On You
Stan Kenton
I Concentrate On You
I Concentrate On You
Skylark
Med Flory
Skylark
Skylark
Blues For Two
Bill Perkins
Blues For Two
Blues For Two
Blue Skies
Bill Perkins
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
I Want A Little Girl
Bill Perkins
I Want A Little Girl
I Want A Little Girl
Round Midnight (feat. Art Pepper, Pete Candoli & Bill Perkins)
Herb Geller
Round Midnight (feat. Art Pepper, Pete Candoli & Bill Perkins)
Round Midnight (feat. Art Pepper, Pete Candoli & Bill Perkins)
