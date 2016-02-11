Allan BarnesBorn 27 September 1949. Died 25 July 2016
Allan Barnes
1949-09-27
Allan Barnes Biography (Wikipedia)
Allan Curtis Barnes (September 27, 1949 – July 25, 2016) was an American jazz musician, based in Detroit for the majority of his career.
Allan Barnes Tracks
Requiem (feat. Allan Barnes)
J Dilla
Requiem (feat. Allan Barnes)
