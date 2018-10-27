Keith MurrayUS rapper, member of Def Squad. Born 13 September 1974
Keith Murray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039qbg6.jpg
1974-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df6bcd60-5353-49ca-8cbf-0c748b0a16f3
Keith Murray Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Omar Murray (born September 13, 1974) is an American rapper and a member of the hip hop trio Def Squad, which includes fellow rappers Redman and Erick Sermon.
Keith Murray Tracks
Special Delivery (Remix)
G. Dep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026kd6s.jpglink
Home Alone (feat. Keith Murray)
R. Kelly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkd1.jpglink
Shorty (You Keep Playing With My Mind) (feat. Keith Murray)
Imajin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw3d1.jpglink
Intersection
Keith Murray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qbg6.jpglink
The Most Beautiful Thing In This World
Keith Murray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qbg6.jpglink
Most Beautifullest Thing
Keith Murray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qbg6.jpglink
Hot To Def
Keith Murray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qbg6.jpglink
Keith Murray Links
