Sebastien GraingerBorn 11 April 1979
Sebastien Grainger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df6a8115-03f3-4731-ada8-a8f7ab87132a
Sebastien Grainger Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastien Alexandre Grainger (born 11 April 1979) is a Canadian singer and musician, best known as drummer and singer of the alt-rock duo Death from Above and the singer and guitarist for his band Sebastien Grainger and The Mountains. He is part owner of Giant Studios in Toronto, Ontario with Jimmy Shaw of Metric.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastien Grainger Tracks
Sort by
Who Do We Care For?
Sebastien Grainger
Who Do We Care For?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Do We Care For?
Last played on
Sebastien Grainger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist