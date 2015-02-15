Buddy TateBorn 22 February 1913. Died 10 February 2001
Buddy Tate
1913-02-22
Buddy Tate Biography (Wikipedia)
George Holmes "Buddy" Tate (February 22, 1913 – February 10, 2001) was a jazz saxophonist and clarinetist.
Buddy Tate Tracks
Evil Gal Blues
Helen Humes
Evil Gal Blues
Evil Gal Blues
Blue Creek
Buck Clayton
Blue Creek
Blue Creek
All Of Me
Wild Bill Davis
All Of Me
All Of Me
I May Be Wrong, But I Think You're Wonderful
Joe Benjamin, Al Sears, Vic Dickenson, Cliff Jackson, Joe Thomas, Swingville All Stars, Danny Barker, Buddy Tate, Pee Wee Russell & J.C. Heard
I May Be Wrong, But I Think You're Wonderful
I May Be Wrong, But I Think You're Wonderful
Avenue C
Count Basie
Avenue C
Avenue C
Rompin' At Red Bank
Buddy Tate
Rompin' At Red Bank
Rompin' At Red Bank
Buddy Tate Links
