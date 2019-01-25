Joe DolanBorn 16 October 1939. Died 26 December 2007
Joe Dolan
1939-10-16
Joe Dolan Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Francis Robert "Joe" Dolan (16 October 1939 – 26 December 2007), otherwise known as Boots, was an Irish entertainer, recording artist, and pop singer. Chiefly known in Ireland for his association with showbands and for his innovative style and high pitched singing voice, he had a wide appeal with many international fans. His energetic and charismatic stage performances were well known as was his long standing advertising slogan: "There's no show like a Joe show".
The only Irish singer to reach number one in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, Dolan was a constant presence on the hit parade in Ireland and overseas.
Achy Breaky Heart
Make Me An Island
I'll Give All My Love To You
My Own Peculiar Way
Tar And Cement
You're Such A Good Looking Woman
Silent Night
Goodbye Venice
Pretty Brown Eyes
More And More
But I Do
Good Looking Woman
The House With The Whitewashed Gable
The Answer to Everything
It's You
