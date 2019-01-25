Olivier J. L. Heldens (born 1 February 1995), better known by his stage name Oliver Heldens, is a Dutch DJ and electronic music producer from Rotterdam. His 2013 song "Gecko" caught the attention of fellow Dutch DJ Tiësto, who signed him to his label, Musical Freedom, and released the track with vocals from British singer Becky Hill on 23 June 2014 as “Gecko (Overdrive)”. He is regarded as a pioneer of the future house genre propelling it to international attention and numerous chart successes with “Gecko (Overdrive)” and ”Last All Night (Koala)”.

In 2015, he began producing bass house songs under the alias HI-LO, which comes from 'Oli H' in reversed form. Under his alias, Heldens has produced ten singles, including "Crank It Up", "Renegade Mastah" and "Wappy Flirt", releasing the later two on his label Heldeep Records.