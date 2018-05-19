Felix Cavaliere (born November 29, 1942) is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and musician.

Although he was a member of Joey Dee and the Starliters, best known for their hit "Peppermint Twist", he is best known for his association with The Young Rascals during the 1960s. The other members of The Rascals were Eddie Brigati, Dino Danelli and Gene Cornish. Cavaliere sang vocals on six of their successful singles and played the Hammond B-3 organ.