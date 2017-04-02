Fereydoon ForooghiBorn 29 January 1951. Died 5 September 2001
Fereydoon Foroughi (Persian: فریدون فروغی; 2 February 1951 – 5 October 2001) was the fourth and last child of his family and was born in Tehran. He contributed greatly to Iranian music and arts and his unique voice and style soon caught on with the people. In addition to his studies in acting, playing the guitar, piano and organ he also composed music. His style was inspired by jazz and blues. He started his professional work in 1971 with the film "Adamak" by Khosrow Haritash. "Adamak" was done by Touraj Shaabankhani and the vocals were by Foroughi.
Nowadays his Instagram followers gather together on his grave in Gorgorak village.
