Ogden NashBorn 19 August 1902. Died 19 March 1971
Ogden Nash
1902-08-19
Ogden Nash Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederic Ogden Nash (August 19, 1902 – May 19, 1971) was an American poet well known for his light verse, of which he wrote over 500 pieces. With his unconventional rhyming schemes, he was declared the country's best-known producer of humorous poetry.
Ogden Nash Tracks
'Speak Low' from One Touch of Venus (1943)
