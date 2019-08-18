GIGIIndonesian pop rock band. Formed 22 March 1994
GIGI
1994-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df5eef30-7463-4f8c-bbb3-c7b70cb04f69
GIGI Biography (Wikipedia)
Gigi is an Indonesian pop rock band led by founder, Armand Maulana, and songwriter Dewa Budjana. Formed in March 1994, the band has released fifteen studio albums. The name "Gigi" (teeth) itself is named after the laugh members of the group had after the name "Orang Utan" nearly was decided as the name of the band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
GIGI Tracks
Atypical (Juelz Remix) (feat. GIGI)
Manila Killa
Atypical (Juelz Remix) (feat. GIGI)
Atypical (Juelz Remix) (feat. GIGI)
Last played on
