DaVinChe is a British record producer and songwriter from South London, England. who is best known as one of the pioneer producers in the UK Grime scene.

His notable works include Kano's "Brown Eyes" and "P's and Q's", Mez Ft. Stormzy "Lex Luther", Giggs and Shola Ama "Blow Em' Away", Bashy ft. Wretch 32's "Male Pride", Tinie Tempah's "Tears", Tinchy Stryder's "Something About Your Smile", and a funky house hit collaboration with long time friends DJ Perempay and Katie Pearl "Something in the Air". He is also responsible for many classic Grime instrumentals including "Eyes on You", which was recently used in the Boy Better Know Cypher for SBTV's 100m Views Milestone celebration featuring JME, Jammer and Skepta.

Hailed as a "grime veteran" DaVinChe's stamp on the genre was indelible from the start, and he is commonly known as one of first to introduce tracks with singers to the genre, which until that point, had only heard a male dominated rap-esque sound. This style was later to be known as R'n’G (Rhythm and Grime). Also hailed as the 'R&G King' by Complex Mag, DaVinChe worked with Katie Pearl, and Sadie Ama, and Shola Ama to create the R&G sound.