Bill CaddickBorn 27 June 1944. Died 19 November 2018
Bill Caddick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-06-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df5e377b-c815-42fd-a0c9-e77b4c4ce40d
Bill Caddick Biography (Wikipedia)
Lewis Frederick William Caddick (27 June 1944 – 19 November 2018) was an English folk singer-songwriter and guitarist, particularly noted for his songwriting and as a member of the innovative and influential group Home Service.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Caddick Tracks
Sort by
Waiting for the Lark
Bill Caddick
Waiting for the Lark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqh.jpglink
Waiting for the Lark
Last played on
Unicorns
Bill Caddick
Unicorns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unicorns
Last played on
John O'Dreams
Bill Caddick
John O'Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John O'Dreams
Last played on
Oller Boller
Bill Caddick
Oller Boller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oller Boller
Last played on
Two-Fisted Heroes
Bill Caddick
Two-Fisted Heroes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two-Fisted Heroes
Last played on
Waiting for the Lark
Bill Caddick
Waiting for the Lark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting for the Lark
Last played on
Summer Is A Comin' In
Bill Caddick
Summer Is A Comin' In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Is A Comin' In
Last played on
Jesus on The Window Ledge
Bill Caddick
Jesus on The Window Ledge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abroad for Pleasure
Bill Caddick
Abroad for Pleasure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abroad for Pleasure
Last played on
Bill Caddick Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist