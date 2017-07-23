The Mad LadsFormed 1964. Disbanded 1972
The Mad Lads
1964
The Mad Lads Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mad Lads were an American rhythm and blues vocal group, who recorded on the Stax subsidiary label Volt in the 1960s. Their biggest hits were "Don't Have to Shop Around" (1965) and "I Want Someone" (1966).
I Forgot To Be Your Lover
I Can Tell
Make This Young Lady Mine
Ten To One
Gone The Promises Of Yesterday
Get Out of My Life
Don't Have To Shop Around
By The Time I Get To Phoenix
Ten To One (Unknown album)
