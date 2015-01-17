Dzeko & Torres were a Canadian production and DJ duo based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Teenagers Julian Dzeko and Luis Torres began their rise to fame around 2008. The duo has since released a number of singles in conjunction with labels such as Mixmash Records, Monstercat, and Musical Freedom Records. They released the EP Hey on Dim Mak Records in 2012, and have had airplay on radio stations including Tiësto’s Club Life, Paul Oakenfold’s Planet Perfecto, David Guetta's radio show Radio DJ Mix, and Steve Aoki's BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix 2012.

Releasing official remixes for artists as diverse as Chuckie, Imagine Dragons, and Capital Cities, in early 2014 the duo collaborated with Tiësto on a remix for "Anywhere For You" by John Martin, releasing a music video as well. Dzeko & Torres have toured throughout North America and Europe, performing at festivals such as The BPM Festival, Ultra Music Festival, Winter Music Conference, Electric Zoo Festival, Coachella, and Tomorrowland.