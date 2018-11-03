Davey JohnstoneBorn 6 May 1951
Davey Johnstone
Davey Johnstone Biography (Wikipedia)
David William Logan "Davey" Johnstone (born 6 May 1951, Edinburgh, Scotland) is a Scottish rock guitarist and vocalist, best known for his work with Elton John.
Davey Johnstone Tracks
Circle of Life
Chuck Sabo
Kiss The Bride
Elton John
Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding
David Hentschel
