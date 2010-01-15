Steed LordFormed 2006. Disbanded 2013
Steed Lord
2006
Steed Lord Biography (Wikipedia)
Steed Lord is an Icelandic electronic house trio from Reykjavík, Iceland. The group is made up of three members, Svala, Mega and Demo.
Steed Lord Tracks
Who U Wit (Sharkslayer Remix, Kissy Klub Version)
Steed Lord
Who U Wit (Sharkslayer Remix, Kissy Klub Version)
