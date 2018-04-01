Phil WoodsBorn 2 November 1931. Died 29 September 2015
Phil Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlj0.jpg
1931-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df555225-0856-4cd9-ae46-b4734ee1418d
Phil Woods Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Wells Woods (November 2, 1931 – September 29, 2015) was an American jazz alto saxophonist, clarinetist, bandleader, and composer.
Phil Woods Tracks
Suddenly It's Spring
Phil Woods
Suddenly It's Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Suddenly It's Spring
Last played on
Little Rootie Tootie
Pepper Adams
Little Rootie Tootie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Little Rootie Tootie
Last played on
Airegin
Phil Woods
Airegin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Airegin
Last played on
Change Partners
Phil Woods
Change Partners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Change Partners
Last played on
Jazz Sonata (1st mvt)
Phil Woods
Jazz Sonata (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Jazz Sonata (1st mvt)
Last played on
Last Night When We Were Young
Phil Woods
Last Night When We Were Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Last Night When We Were Young
Last played on
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
The Quintessence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Quintessence
Last played on
Goodbye Mr Pepper
Greg Abate
Goodbye Mr Pepper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Goodbye Mr Pepper
Last played on
Sonata, 1st movt
Phil Woods
Sonata, 1st movt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Sonata, 1st movt
Performer
Last played on
Falling
Phil Woods
Falling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Falling
Last played on
Au Privave
Phil Woods
Au Privave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Au Privave
Last played on
Goodbye Mr Evans
Phil Woods
Goodbye Mr Evans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Goodbye Mr Evans
My Man Phil
Benny Carter & Phil Woods
My Man Phil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f8.jpglink
My Man Phil
Composer
Alive And Well In Paris
Phil Woods
Alive And Well In Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Alive And Well In Paris
Little Rootie Tootie
Phil Woods
Little Rootie Tootie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Little Rootie Tootie
Scrapple From The Apple
Phil Woods
Scrapple From The Apple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Scrapple From The Apple
Creme De Funk
Phil Woods
Creme De Funk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Creme De Funk
Woodlore
Phil Woods
Woodlore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Woodlore
Walk On The Wild Side
Jimmy Smith
Walk On The Wild Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Walk On The Wild Side
Last played on
I Remember Bird
Phil Woods with the Oliver Nelson Big Band, Oliver Nelson & Phil Woods
I Remember Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
I Remember Bird
High Clouds
Phil Woods
High Clouds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
High Clouds
La Pasionara
Michel Legrand
La Pasionara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9yb.jpglink
La Pasionara
I Never Has Seen Snow
Quincy Jones
I Never Has Seen Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
I Never Has Seen Snow
Last played on
The Funky Music Box
Billy Byers Orchestra & Phil Woods
The Funky Music Box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
The Funky Music Box
Performer
Last played on
All the Things You Are
Phil Woods
All the Things You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
All the Things You Are
Last played on
Greek Cooking
Phil Woods
Greek Cooking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Greek Cooking
Last played on
A Night In Tunisia
Dizzy Gillespie
A Night In Tunisia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
A Night In Tunisia
Last played on
The Brotherhood of Man
Willie Dennis
The Brotherhood of Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5fz.jpglink
The Brotherhood of Man
Composer
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Phil Woods
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Winchester Cathedral
Ernie Royal
Winchester Cathedral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Winchester Cathedral
Composer
Last played on
Alfie's Theme Differently
Sonny Rollins
Alfie's Theme Differently
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxs.jpglink
Alfie's Theme Differently
Last played on
Slow Boat To China
Phil Woods
Slow Boat To China
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Slow Boat To China
Last played on
Doxi
Phil Woods
Doxi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Doxi
Last played on
Dewey Square
Phil Woods
Dewey Square
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Dewey Square
Last played on
Wailing On The Left Bank
Phil Woods
Wailing On The Left Bank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
Zoot Sims
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
Last played on
Teheran
Idrees Sulieman
Teheran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Teheran
Last played on
Blues In Pig Alley
Phil Woods
Blues In Pig Alley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Isotope (feat. Phil Woods)
Gordon Beck
Isotope (feat. Phil Woods)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklt.jpglink
Isotope (feat. Phil Woods)
Last played on
Disc Jockey Jump
Gene Krupa
Disc Jockey Jump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Disc Jockey Jump
Last played on
Slow boat to China
Phil Woods
Slow boat to China
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Slow boat to China
Last played on
Somewhere
Aretha Franklin
Somewhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hrmpm.jpglink
Somewhere
Last played on
Let's Fall In Love
Phil Woods
Let's Fall In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Let's Fall In Love
Last played on
Night And Day
Phil Woods
Night And Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Night And Day
Last played on
