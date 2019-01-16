Ollie & Jerry was an American dance-pop duo active in the 1980s, consisting of drummer Ollie E. Brown and R&B singer Jerry Knight.

Despite releasing no studio albums under their own name, they are still widely known for their hit single "Breakin'... There's No Stopping Us", a dance-influenced track which became a top 10 hit in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and was featured as the theme to the film Breakin' and released on its accompanying soundtrack. However, the group disbanded in mid-1985, after the release of their second single "Electric Boogaloo". As a result, "Electric Boogaloo" failed to repeat the success of "Breakin'..." and the duo is widely considered a one-hit wonder.