JTR is a Swedish boy band made up of three brothers John Andreasson (born 1990), Tom Lundbäck (born 1993) and Robin Lundbäck (born 1994). The band's name is made up of the first letters of their given names John, Tom and Robin.

They appeared on the fifth season of The X Factor Australia a few months after becoming established in Australia. The fifth season of the Australian version premiered on the Seven Network on 29 July 2013. JTR finished seventh after being eliminated on 30 September 2013 of the show. Their debut album, Touchdown, was promoted by the band's debut single, "Ride". The album charted in both Australia and Sweden.