Gloria LynneBorn 23 November 1931. Died 15 October 2013
Gloria Lynne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1931-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df515f34-7b17-4db7-ab37-757d9a111e0f
Gloria Lynne Biography (Wikipedia)
Gloria Lynne (born Gloria Wilson; November 23, 1929 – October 15, 2013), also known as Gloria Alleyne, was an American jazz vocalist with a recording career spanning from 1958 to 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gloria Lynne Tracks
Sort by
Bali Ha'l
Gloria Lynne
Bali Ha'l
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bali Ha'l
Last played on
Whatever It Was You Just Did
Gloria Lynne
Whatever It Was You Just Did
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever It Was You Just Did
Last played on
The Jazz In You
Gloria Lynne
The Jazz In You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jazz In You
Last played on
I Wish You Love
Gloria Lynne
I Wish You Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish You Love
Last played on
Speaking of Happiness
Gloria Lynne
Speaking of Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speaking of Happiness
Last played on
Just In Time
Gloria Lynne
Just In Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just In Time
Last played on
But Not For Me
Gloria Lynne
But Not For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
But Not For Me
Last played on
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Gloria Lynne
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Last played on
If I Had You
Gloria Lynne
If I Had You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Had You
Last played on
Jazz In You
Gloria Lynne
Jazz In You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazz In You
Last played on
You Don't Have To Be A Tower Of Strength
Gloria Lynne
You Don't Have To Be A Tower Of Strength
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tower Of Strength
Gloria Lynne
Tower Of Strength
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tower Of Strength
Last played on
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Gloria Lynne
They Can't Take That Away From Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gloria Lynne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist