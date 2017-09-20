DNAUS "No Wave" experimental group. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1982
DNA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df51459b-4d97-4a37-ac9a-3b119af21aa2
DNA Biography (Wikipedia)
DNA was a band formed in 1977 by guitarist Arto Lindsay and keyboardist Robin Crutchfield, and later joined by drummer Ikue Mori and bassist Tim Wright. They were associated with the late 1970s New York no wave scene, and were featured on the 1978 compilation No New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DNA Tracks
Sort by
Blonde Redhead
DNA
Blonde Redhead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blonde Redhead
Last played on
A New Low
DNA
A New Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A New Low
Last played on
Freaky (Feat. Shimmer)
DNA
Freaky (Feat. Shimmer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freaky (Feat. Shimmer)
Last played on
DNA Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist