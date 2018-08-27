Oluf RingComposer. Born 24 December 1884. Died 26 April 1946
1884-12-24
Oluf Ring Biography (Wikipedia)
Oluf Ring (December 24, 1884 – April 26, 1946) was a Danish composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oluf Ring Tracks
Danmark, nu blunder den lyse nat
