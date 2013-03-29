David Aaron Shayman (September 21, 1980 – January 23, 2007), better known by his stage name Disco D, was an American record producer and composer. He started as a teenage DJ in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he helped DJ Godfather popularize the Detroit electronic music called "Ghettotech". Disco D produced the track "Ski Mask Way" on American hip-hop artist 50 Cent's The Massacre album. He committed suicide in Washington, D.C. on January 23, 2007.