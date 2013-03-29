Disco DAmerican hip hop producer. Born 21 September 1980. Died 23 January 2007
Disco D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-09-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df4b8783-5fed-499d-804b-aced4cfd4dfc
Disco D Biography (Wikipedia)
David Aaron Shayman (September 21, 1980 – January 23, 2007), better known by his stage name Disco D, was an American record producer and composer. He started as a teenage DJ in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he helped DJ Godfather popularize the Detroit electronic music called "Ghettotech". Disco D produced the track "Ski Mask Way" on American hip-hop artist 50 Cent's The Massacre album. He committed suicide in Washington, D.C. on January 23, 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Disco D Tracks
Sort by
Where They At (feat. Chuck D)
Disco D
Where They At (feat. Chuck D)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where They At (feat. Chuck D)
Last played on
Disco D Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist