Mukudzeyi Mukombe (born July 4, 1987), who performs under the name Jah Prayzah, is a Zimbabwean contemporary musician and lead member of the band Third Generation. He is popularly referred to by fans and media as "Musoja", the Shona word for "soldier", a name he earned mostly because of his signature band uniform of military regalia. The name "Jah Prayzah" comes from his name, "Mukudzeyi", which means "Praise Him".
