Phidizz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0620r2p.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df460a17-93fe-46f4-8422-4016d298878f
Phidizz Tracks
Sort by
Shellionaire
Phidizz
Shellionaire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
Shellionaire
Performer
Last played on
Feel Alive
Phidizz
Feel Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
Feel Alive
Last played on
Love Yourself
Phidizz
Love Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
Love Yourself
Last played on
Oh No
Phidizz
Oh No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
Oh No
Last played on
Ever Lasting
Phidizz
Ever Lasting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
Ever Lasting
Performer
Last played on
See What I See
Phidizz
See What I See
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
It's You
Phidizz
It's You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
It's You
Last played on
Don't Watch (feat. Phidizz & Shxdow)
Jae Rhi & HEX
Don't Watch (feat. Phidizz & Shxdow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
Don't Watch (feat. Phidizz & Shxdow)
Performer
Featured Artist
Music Arranger
Last played on
Brown & Peng
Phidizz
Brown & Peng
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
Brown & Peng
Last played on
Rubadub
Phidizz
Rubadub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
On Job
Phidizz
On Job
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
Ain't No Love
Phidizz
Ain't No Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0620r7b.jpglink
Back to artist