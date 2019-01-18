Balázs SzokolayPianist. Born 2 July 1961
Balázs Szokolay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1961-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df45ce22-1bff-423e-b86b-1945448352b5
Balázs Szokolay Biography (Wikipedia)
Balázs Szokolay (born 1961) is a Hungarian pianist.
Szokolay was born in Budapest. His international concert career started in 1983, when he replaced Nikita Magaloff at a concert in Belgrade. Four years later he was appointed a professorship at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music. Throughout his career he has been awarded 14 competition prizes (Zwickau's Robert Schumann, Leeds', Brussels' Queen Elisabeth, Munich's ARD, Terni's Alessandro Casagrande, Monza's Rina Sala Gallo, etc.).
In 2001 the Hungarian Government awarded him the Liszt Prize.
Balázs Szokolay Tracks
Sort by
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14 arr. Arnold for viola and piano
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14 arr. Arnold for viola and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14 arr. Arnold for viola and piano
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Flute Sonatina: I. Allegro non troppo
Ferenc Farkas
Flute Sonatina: I. Allegro non troppo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Flute Sonatina: I. Allegro non troppo
Last played on
Romance in G Op 40 arr. for viola and piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance in G Op 40 arr. for viola and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Romance in G Op 40 arr. for viola and piano
Performer
Last played on
Konzertstuck in F for viola and piano (1906)
George Enescu
Konzertstuck in F for viola and piano (1906)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46m.jpglink
Konzertstuck in F for viola and piano (1906)
Performer
Last played on
Piece en forme de habanera arr. Neuberth for viola and piano
Maurice Ravel
Piece en forme de habanera arr. Neuberth for viola and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Piece en forme de habanera arr. Neuberth for viola and piano
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Liebestraum - Dream Of Love
Franz Liszt
Liebestraum - Dream Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Liebestraum - Dream Of Love
Last played on
Balcony Scene from the ballet suite Romeo and Juliet arr. Borisovsky
Sergei Prokofiev
Balcony Scene from the ballet suite Romeo and Juliet arr. Borisovsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Balcony Scene from the ballet suite Romeo and Juliet arr. Borisovsky
Performer
Last played on
Arioso and Allegro de concert
Stan Golestan
Arioso and Allegro de concert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arioso and Allegro de concert
Performer
Last played on
The Swan, from 'The Carnival of the Animals'
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Swan, from 'The Carnival of the Animals'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
The Swan, from 'The Carnival of the Animals'
Performer
Last played on
Arrival of the Guests (Minuet) from Romeo and Juliet ballet suite
Sergei Prokofiev
Arrival of the Guests (Minuet) from Romeo and Juliet ballet suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Arrival of the Guests (Minuet) from Romeo and Juliet ballet suite
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Dance of the Knights from the ballet suite Romeo and Juliet arr. Borisovsky
Sergei Prokofiev
Dance of the Knights from the ballet suite Romeo and Juliet arr. Borisovsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Dance of the Knights from the ballet suite Romeo and Juliet arr. Borisovsky
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Beau soir arr. Gretchaninov-Katims for viola and piano
Claude Debussy
Beau soir arr. Gretchaninov-Katims for viola and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Beau soir arr. Gretchaninov-Katims for viola and piano
Performer
Last played on
Dance of the Blessed Spirits from Orfeo ed Euridice arr. Kreisler
Balázs Szokolay
Dance of the Blessed Spirits from Orfeo ed Euridice arr. Kreisler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Dance of the Blessed Spirits from Orfeo ed Euridice arr. Kreisler
Performer
Last played on
