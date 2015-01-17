Michael Garrick Trio
Michael Garrick Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df437a7e-0033-407d-8fe9-1efae289a82c
Michael Garrick Trio Tracks
Sort by
Here There and Everywhere
Michael Garrick Trio
Here There and Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here There and Everywhere
Last played on
Man, Have You Ever Heard
Michael Garrick Trio
Man, Have You Ever Heard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here There and Everywhere
Michael Garrick Trio
Here There and Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here There and Everywhere
Last played on
First Born
Michael Garrick Trio
First Born
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First Born
Last played on
Michael Garrick Trio - Floating on Summer
Michael Garrick Trio
Michael Garrick Trio - Floating on Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonscape
Michael Garrick Trio
Moonscape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonscape
Last played on
Cherokee
Michael Garrick Trio
Cherokee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherokee
Last played on
Music For Shattering Supermarkets
Michael Garrick Trio
Music For Shattering Supermarkets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music For Shattering Supermarkets
Last played on
Fairies of Oneiros
Michael Garrick Trio
Fairies of Oneiros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fairies of Oneiros
Last played on
Michael Garrick Trio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist