FirebeatzDutch music producing duo. Formed 2008
Firebeatz
2008
Firebeatz Biography (Wikipedia)
Firebeatz is a Dutch music producing duo made up of Tim Benjamin Smulders (born 14 August 1985) and Jurre van Doeselaar (born 7 July 1987) that formed in Tilburg in 2008. They have gained fame through their dance floor hits like "Dear New York", "Here We F*cking Go" and "Helicopter" on the EDM scene working alongside well-known acts like Calvin Harris, Tiësto and Martin Garrix.
Firebeatz Tracks
Keep Your Head Up (feat. Little Giants)
Lucas & Steve
Samir's Theme (Original Mix)
Firebeatz
Lullaby (Extended Mix) (feat. Latroit & Bishøp)
Firebeatz
Dat Disco Swindle (Extended Mix)
Firebeatz
Lullaby (feat. BISHØP)
Firebeatz
Darkside x Synergy
Firebeatz
Rage
Sander van Doorn
Helicopter
Martin Garrix
I Can't Understand
Chocolate Puma
I Can't Understand (Original Mix)
Chocolate Puma
It Was You (feat. Firebeatz)
Calvin Harris
No Heroes
Firebeatz
Bazooka (Original Mix)
Firebeatz
Bazooka
Firebeatz
Max Ammo (Original Mix)
Firebeatz
Rockin (feat. Firebeatz)
DubVision
Dear New York (Dr Phunk Bootleg) (feat. Schella)
Firebeatz
Here We Go
Firebeatz
Wicked (feat. Schella)
Firebeatz
Dear New York
Firebeatz
Locked Out Of Ding Dong (Christopher Ramirez & Kevin Jay Mashup)
Bobby Burns & Firebeatz
Yeahhhh
Firebeatz
Gangstar
Firebeatz
Dear New York (Dr Phunk Bootleg)
Firebeatz
Disque (Original Mix)
Firebeatz
Here We F***ing Go
Firebeatz
Funky Ish
Firebeatz
Dear New York (feat. Schella)
Firebeatz
Where's Your Head At
Firebeatz
