Firebeatz is a Dutch music producing duo made up of Tim Benjamin Smulders (born 14 August 1985) and Jurre van Doeselaar (born 7 July 1987) that formed in Tilburg in 2008. They have gained fame through their dance floor hits like "Dear New York", "Here We F*cking Go" and "Helicopter" on the EDM scene working alongside well-known acts like Calvin Harris, Tiësto and Martin Garrix.