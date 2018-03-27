Márta KurtágBorn 1 October 1927
Márta Kurtág
1927-10-01
Márta Kurtág Tracks
Triosonate In Es-Dur I, 1 (BWV 525)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gottes Zeit Ist Die Allerbeste Zeit BWV.106 (Sonatina)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Virág az ember
György Kurtág
Chorale Prelude BWV687 'Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 106, 'Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit' arr for four hands
Johann Sebastian Bach
O Lamm Gottes unschuldig
Johann Sebastian Bach
Flowers We Are, Mere Flowers...
Márta Kurtág
Jatekok - Book 4: Hommage A Soproni
Márta Kurtág
Jatekok - Book 8: Virag Az Ember
Márta Kurtág
Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir, BWV 687
Bach arr Kurtag & Marta Kurtag; Gyorgy Kurtag
Hot Cockles, Monkeying, Hungarian Lesson for Foreigners, Quarrelling
György Kurtág
Sonatina from Actus Tragicus, BWV 106: Gottes Zeit Ist Die Allerbeste Zeit
György Kurtag, Johann Sebastian Bach & Márta Kurtág
