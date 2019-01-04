Joris VoornBorn 25 February 1977
Joris Voorn
1977-02-25
Joris Voorn Biography (Wikipedia)
Joris Voorn (born 25 February 1977 in Tilburg) is a Dutch DJ and producer who resides in Amsterdam. Joris is the co-owner of the Amsterdam-based labels Rejected (with Edwin Oosterwal) and Green. Additionally Joris is a graduate in interior architecture.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joris Voorn Tracks
Genova
Joris Voorn
Genova
Genova
Last played on
District Seven
Joris Voorn
District Seven
District Seven
Last played on
Homeless (Joris Voorn Remix)
Paul Simon
Homeless (Joris Voorn Remix)
Homeless (Joris Voorn Remix)
Last played on
Luscious
Joris Voorn
Luscious
Luscious
Last played on
Incident
Joris Voorn
Incident
Incident
Last played on
Rose Rouge (Joris Voorn Remix)
St. Germain
Rose Rouge (Joris Voorn Remix)
Rose Rouge (Joris Voorn Remix)
Last played on
Desert Storms (Joris Voorn Remix)
Woods
Desert Storms (Joris Voorn Remix)
Desert Storms (Joris Voorn Remix)
Last played on
Beacon (Joris Voorn Remix)
RY X
Beacon (Joris Voorn Remix)
Beacon (Joris Voorn Remix)
Last played on
I Ran The Zoo
Joris Voorn
I Ran The Zoo
I Ran The Zoo
Last played on
Like It Or Not (Joris Voorn Mix)
Bob Moses
Like It Or Not (Joris Voorn Mix)
Like It Or Not (Joris Voorn Mix)
Last played on
I Ran The Zoo (Analog Version)
Joris Voorn
I Ran The Zoo (Analog Version)
I Ran The Zoo (Analog Version)
Last played on
Iran The Zoo (Digital Version)
Joris Voorn
Iran The Zoo (Digital Version)
Mengs theme (Joris Voorn Remix)
Point Blank
Mengs theme (Joris Voorn Remix)
Mengs theme (Joris Voorn Remix)
Last played on
Ryo
Joris Voorn
Ryo
Ryo
#8b0000 v3
Joris Voorn
#8b0000 v3
#8b0000 v3
Bonnie & Clyde
Joris Voorn
Bonnie & Clyde
Bonnie & Clyde
Orange
Joris Voorn
Orange
Orange
Leave The Light On (Joris Voorn Remix)
Sailor & I
Leave The Light On (Joris Voorn Remix)
Leave The Light On (Joris Voorn Remix)
Last played on
Let's Go Juno vs. Can You Feel
Joris Voorn
Let's Go Juno vs. Can You Feel
Let's Go Juno vs. Can You Feel
Last played on
Meng's Theme
Secret Cinema
Meng's Theme
Meng's Theme
Last played on
Superstylin' (Joris Voorn Rework)
Groove Armada
Superstylin' (Joris Voorn Rework)
Superstylin' (Joris Voorn Rework)
Last played on
The Ground
Kruse & Nürnberg
The Ground
The Ground
Last played on
Dark Flower (Joris Voorn Magnolia Mix)
Robert Babicz
Dark Flower (Joris Voorn Magnolia Mix)
Dark Flower (Joris Voorn Magnolia Mix)
Last played on
We're All Clean
Joris Voorn
We're All Clean
We're All Clean
Last played on
Fireworks (Joris Voorn Remix)
Boy Bianchi
Fireworks (Joris Voorn Remix)
Fireworks (Joris Voorn Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Chase The Mouse
Joris Voorn
Chase The Mouse
Chase The Mouse
Last played on
Ringo
Joris Voorn
Ringo
Ringo
Last played on
Esquape
Joris Voorn
Esquape
Esquape
Last played on
Full Capacity (Joris Voorn Remix)
Infinity Ink
Full Capacity (Joris Voorn Remix)
Full Capacity (Joris Voorn Remix)
Last played on
