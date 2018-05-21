Jon LangfordMekons / 3Johns / Artist / Producer. Born 11 October 1957
Jon Langford
1957-10-11
Jon Langford Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Denis Langford (born 11 October 1957) is a prolific Welsh musician and artist based in Chicago, USA. He is one of the founders of punk band The Mekons, post-punk group The Three Johns and alternative country ensembles The Waco Brothers and Pine Valley Cosmonauts. He has worked to campaign against the death penalty in Illinois.
Jon Langford Tracks
Worm In Your Ear
Worm In Your Ear
Poor Valley Radio
Poor Valley Radio
Natchez Trace
Natchez Trace
Mayors Of The Moon
Mayors Of The Moon
Millionaire
Millionaire
