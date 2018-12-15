Sparrow and the WorkshopGlasgow based trio. Formed January 2008
Sparrow and the Workshop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br21l.jpg
2008-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df3d7dc4-833c-4626-8f5f-63f4175e3d00
Sparrow and the Workshop Biography (Wikipedia)
Sparrow and the Workshop are a British three-piece based in Glasgow, consisting of the Belfast-born, Chicago-raised Jill O’Sullivan (vocals, acoustic guitar), Welshman Nick Packer (guitar, bass) and Scotsman Gregor Donaldson (drums, vocals). The band's debut album Crystals Fall was released by Distiller Records in 2010 to critical acclaim, with the likes of Drowned in Sound and Clash Magazine awarding the album 9/10. The band is notable for their use of harmonies and bastardized instruments/FX pedals and they have been compared to bands as varied as Jefferson Airplane, Talking Heads and Black Sabbath.
Sparrow and the Workshop Tracks
A Horse's Grin (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2009)
Sparrow and the Workshop
A Horse's Grin (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Into The Wild (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2009)
Sparrow and the Workshop
Into The Wild (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Blame It On Me (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2009)
Sparrow and the Workshop
Blame It On Me (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Shock Shock
Sparrow and the Workshop
Shock Shock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Shock Shock
Last played on
Valley of Death
Sparrow and the Workshop
Valley of Death
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Valley of Death
Last played on
Snakes In The Grass
Sparrow and the Workshop
Snakes In The Grass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Snakes In The Grass
Last played on
The Gun
Sparrow and the Workshop
The Gun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
The Gun
Last played on
Darkness
Sparrow and the Workshop
Darkness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Darkness
Last played on
Murderopolis
Sparrow and the Workshop
Murderopolis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Murderopolis
Last played on
Faded Glory
Sparrow and the Workshop
Faded Glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Faded Glory
Last played on
The Faster You Spin
Sparrow and the Workshop
The Faster You Spin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
The Faster You Spin
Last played on
I Feel Love
Sparrow and the Workshop
I Feel Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
I Feel Love
Last played on
Odessa
Sparrow and the Workshop
Odessa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br21l.jpglink
Odessa
Last played on
