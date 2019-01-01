Tania FosterBorn 7 November 1987
Tania Foster is an English singer-songwriter. Foster has achieved one number one single, in the UK, after featuring on Roll Deep's single "Green Light". Tania is currently working with hit writer and producer Fraser T Smith, and also features on a number of songs on Tinchy Stryder's third album, Third Strike. She's also worked with Roll Deep on their 5th album Winner Stays On.
