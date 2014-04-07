Riccardo BroschiBorn 1698. Died 1756
Riccardo Broschi
1698
Riccardo Broschi Biography (Wikipedia)
Riccardo Broschi (c. 1698 – 1756) was a composer of baroque music and the brother of the opera singer Carlo Broschi, known as Farinelli.
Riccardo Broschi Tracks
English Country Dances: Portsmouth (feat. Riccardo Broschi)
The Broadside Band
English Country Dances: Portsmouth (feat. Riccardo Broschi)
aria
Artaserse: Son qual nave ch'aditata
aria
aria
Performer
Last played on
Ombra fedele ach'io (Idaspe)
Riccardo Broschi
Ombra fedele ach'io (Idaspe)
Ombra fedele ach'io (Idaspe)
Last played on
Riccardo Broschi Links
