Beyele Schaechter-GottesmanBorn 7 August 1920. Died 28 November 2013
1920-08-07
Biography (Wikipedia)
Beyle (or Bella) "Beyltse" Schaechter-Gottesman (August 7, 1920 – November 28, 2013) was a Yiddish poet and songwriter.
