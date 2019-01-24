Vance JoyAustralian singer-songwriter. Born 1 December 1987
Vance Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01qmcj5.jpg
1987-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df36f6db-5987-46ed-9d02-0cf36ed4e060
Vance Joy Biography (Wikipedia)
James Gabriel Keogh (born 1 December 1987), better known by his stage name Vance Joy, is an Australian singer and songwriter. He signed a five-album deal with Atlantic Records in 2013. He released his debut EP God Loves You When You're Dancing in March 2013. His song "Riptide" was voted number 1 on the 2013 Triple J Hottest 100. Joy released his debut studio album Dream Your Life Away on 5 September 2014 in Australia and on 9 September 2014 elsewhere. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2015 he won Best Male Artist.
Vance Joy Tracks
Riptide
Vance Joy
Riptide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01j3ndz.jpg
Riptide
Last played on
Lay It On Me
Vance Joy
Lay It On Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmcj5.jpg
Lay It On Me
Last played on
We're Going Home
Vance Joy
We're Going Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmcj5.jpg
We're Going Home
Last played on
Saturday Sun
Vance Joy
Saturday Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmcj5.jpg
Saturday Sun
Last played on
Fire And the Flood
Vance Joy
Fire And the Flood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmcj5.jpg
Fire And the Flood
Last played on
Like Gold
Vance Joy
Like Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmcj5.jpg
Like Gold
Last played on
Mess Is Mine
Vance Joy
Mess Is Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmcj5.jpg
Mess Is Mine
Last played on
Saturday Sun
Van Joye
Saturday Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Sun
Performer
Last played on
Saturday Sun
Vance Joy
Saturday Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmcj5.jpg
Saturday Sun
Last played on
All I ever Wanted
Vance Joy
All I ever Wanted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmcj5.jpg
All I ever Wanted
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Jun
2019
Vance Joy, Pink
Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
22
Jun
2019
Vance Joy, Pink
Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK
23
Jun
2019
Vance Joy, Pink
Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK
25
Jun
2019
Vance Joy, Pink and Bang Bang Romeo
Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK
29
Jun
2019
Vance Joy, Pink
Wembley Stadium, London, UK
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T10:10:50
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
