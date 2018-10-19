FC Kahuna (also known as FC/Kahuna) was a British DJ and electronic music production duo, consisting of Jon Nowell and Daniel Ormondroyd. The group released only one album, Machine Says Yes, in the spring of 2002. It had a number of singles released from it, most notably "Machine Says Yes" and "Hayling", which both featured vocals by Icelandic singer Hafdís Huld. The album sold over 50,000 copies and received positive response from critics at New Musical Express, Dallas Observer, and others.