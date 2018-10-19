FC KahunaFormed May 1997. Disbanded 2003
FC Kahuna
1997-05
FC Kahuna Biography (Wikipedia)
FC Kahuna (also known as FC/Kahuna) was a British DJ and electronic music production duo, consisting of Jon Nowell and Daniel Ormondroyd. The group released only one album, Machine Says Yes, in the spring of 2002. It had a number of singles released from it, most notably "Machine Says Yes" and "Hayling", which both featured vocals by Icelandic singer Hafdís Huld. The album sold over 50,000 copies and received positive response from critics at New Musical Express, Dallas Observer, and others.
FC Kahuna Tracks
Bright Morning White (Edit)
Bright Morning White (Edit)
What Is Kahuna? (Fatboy Slim's "Smell The Kahuna" Mix)
Fear Of Guitars
Fear Of Guitars
Hayling
Hayling
Glitterball
Glitterball
Hayling (Ils Remix)
Hayling (Ils Remix)
EBC Mashup
EBC Mashup
