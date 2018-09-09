Sandeep Shirodkar is an Indian film score composer , music director and record producer. He has also worked as an arranger of songs for other composers.

He has composed background scores for notable films like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai and Prince.

He has recently debuted as an original music composer. He along with Anu Malik composed "Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12" remake, "Unchi Hai Building 2.0" remake for Judwaa 2 & "Mundiyan" remake with Punjabi MC & "Ek Do Teen" remake for Baaghi 2.