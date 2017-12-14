The Real Tuesday Weld are a British band, founded by lead singer and producer Stephen Coates in 1999. They are known for producing jazzy cabaret-style music with subtle electronica influences, a style dubbed "Antique Beat" by Coates. They have released six albums, many singles and EPs and many tracks on compilations. Their combination of big-band jazz era sounds with electronica and vintage style animations has been influential on the current range of electro swing artists and DJs.

The band is named after American film actress Tuesday Weld. Coates once had a dream involving Weld and 1930s vocalist Al Bowlly, and cites it as inspiration for the band's particular style.

At present, the band is signed to Crammed (Europe, Australasia, South America) and Six Degrees Records (North America). They have previously released recordings with Antique Beat, Kindercore Records, Dreamy Records, Bambini Records, PIAS Recordings and Motorway Records. A German alt-country band by the name of Tuesday Weld that released a CD "Starscene 98" on Glitterhouse Records is not related.