Elsie JanisBorn 16 March 1889. Died 26 February 1956
1889-03-16
Elsie Janis Biography (Wikipedia)
Elsie Janis (March 16, 1889 – February 26, 1956) was an American singer, songwriter, actress, and screenwriter. Entertaining the troops during World War I immortalized her as "the sweetheart of the AEF" (American Expeditionary Force).
Elsie Janis Tracks
Balling the Jack
