The New London Children's Choir is a children's choir which rehearses at Highgate Primary School in North London, giving singing opportunities to members aged seven to eighteen. Members live in London and surrounding areas. It was founded in 1991 by Artistic Director Ronald Corp. As well as performing its own concerts, the choir has sung with orchestras and ensembles in many concert halls and opera houses worldwide and features on several film and TV soundtracks and CDs.
Jazz-Man (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Benjamin Britten
Jazz-Man (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Jazz-Man (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Begone, Dull Care (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Benjamin Britten
Begone, Dull Care (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Begone, Dull Care (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Pigs Could Fly
Howard Skempton
Pigs Could Fly
Pigs Could Fly
Psalm 150, Op.67
Benjamin Britten
Psalm 150, Op.67
Psalm 150, Op.67
Hibiki for soprano, mezzo, children's chorus and orchestra
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Hibiki for soprano, mezzo, children's chorus and orchestra
Hibiki for soprano, mezzo, children's chorus and orchestra
The Cuckoo, arr. Daniel and Drake for oboe and piano
Benjamin Britten
The Cuckoo, arr. Daniel and Drake for oboe and piano
The Cuckoo, arr. Daniel and Drake for oboe and piano
Glow-Worms, from The Insect World
Richard Rodney Bennett
Glow-Worms, from The Insect World
Glow-Worms, from The Insect World
Hibiki (Proms 2017)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Hibiki (Proms 2017)
Hibiki (Proms 2017)
Friday Afternoons, Op.7: Old Abram Brown
Benjamin Britten
Friday Afternoons, Op.7: Old Abram Brown
Friday Afternoons, Op.7: Old Abram Brown
Oven In the Underworld
Tansy Davies
Oven In the Underworld
Oven In the Underworld
The Lily and The Rose
Alexander Wells, Bob Chilcott, Ronald Corp & New London Children's Choir
The Lily and The Rose
The Lily and The Rose
Old Abram Brown from Friday afternoons Op.7 for children's voices and piano
New London Children's Choir
Old Abram Brown from Friday afternoons Op.7 for children's voices and piano
Old Abram Brown from Friday afternoons Op.7 for children's voices and piano
The Insect world for unison voices (or solo voice) and piano
Alexander Wells, Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, Ronald Corp & New London Children's Choir
The Insect world for unison voices (or solo voice) and piano
The Insect world for unison voices (or solo voice) and piano
Friday afternoons Op.7 for children's voices and piano
Alexander Wells, Benjamin Britten, Ronald Corp & New London Children's Choir
Friday afternoons Op.7 for children's voices and piano
Friday afternoons Op.7 for children's voices and piano
Friday Afternoons (Cuckoo!)
Alexander Wells, Benjamin Britten, New London Children's Choir & Ronald Corp
Friday Afternoons (Cuckoo!)
Friday Afternoons (Cuckoo!)
Friday afternoons Op.7 for children's voices and piano (feat. New London Children's Choir)
Benjamin Britten
Friday afternoons Op.7 for children's voices and piano (feat. New London Children's Choir)
Friday Afternoons (selection)
Benjamin Britten
Friday Afternoons (selection)
Friday Afternoons (selection)
Give To My Eyes, Lord
New London Children's Choir
Give To My Eyes, Lord
Give To My Eyes, Lord
Proms 2017: Prom 39: Debussy, Ravel and Mark-Anthony Turnage
Royal Albert Hall
14 Aug 2017
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-14T09:36:47
14
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 39: Debussy, Ravel and Mark-Anthony Turnage
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 12 - Jamboree!
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-22T09:36:47
22
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 12 - Jamboree!
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 10 - Jamboree!
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-21T09:36:47
21
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 10 - Jamboree!
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 07 - A concert for the Eightieth birthday of HM The Queen, in the presence of HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh
Royal Albert Hall
19 Jul 2006
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-19T09:36:47
19
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 07 - A concert for the Eightieth birthday of HM The Queen, in the presence of HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 12 - Out of this World
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-24T09:36:47
24
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 12 - Out of this World
Royal Albert Hall
