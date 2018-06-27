Eric Turner
Eric Turner Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Turner (born November 1, 1977) is an American singer and songwriter who currently resides in Sweden. He is best known for being on the song "Written in the Stars" with Tinie Tempah. He has had standout success as a songwriter, with three separate #1s and a number #1 on beatport. He has collaborated with artists including Avicii, Lupe Fiasco, John De Sohn, Ella, Inna, Lawson, Kardinall Offishal, Tinie Tempah, Professor Green, Tinchy Stryder, and Sebjak. He currently has one song on Avicii's album Stories. He is also the lead singer in the band Street Fighting Man. Songs he has written have reached a wide audience and together have an estimated 3-400 million views on YouTube.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
