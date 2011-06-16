Christian ZanésiBorn 1952
Christian Zanési
1952
Christian Zanési Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Zanési (born 1952, Lourdes) is a French composer.
Arkheion (Les Mots de Stockhausen)
