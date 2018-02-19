Chen Gang (Chinese: 陈钢; born 1935) is a Chinese composer who is notable for composing the Butterfly Lovers' Violin Concerto. He is the son of Chen Gexin, a songwriter active in the 1930s and 1940s in Shanghai. Chen Gang started to learn piano and composition from his father and music teachers from a young age.

From 1955 to 1959, Chen Gang was a student at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, studying composition. In 1959, Chen Gang, together with another student, He Zhanhao, composed the violin concerto Butterfly Lovers. In his composition career, he composed and recomposed many classics in China, including Butterfly Lovers, Miaolin's Morning, and The Golden Steel Smelting Furnace. He also composed one of the most difficult violin solo pieces: Sun Shines in Tushkurgan.