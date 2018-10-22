United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra
United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df29d953-2ad6-4cb1-848e-fc92e2575443
Tracks
Sort by
I Claudius (main title)
Wilfred Josephs
I Claudius (main title)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Claudius (main title)
Last played on
Elizabethan Serenade
United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra
Elizabethan Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elizabethan Serenade
Last played on
Reilly Ace Of Spies
United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra
Reilly Ace Of Spies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reilly Ace Of Spies
Last played on
Spanish Overture No 2, 'Summer Night in Madrid'
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Spanish Overture No 2, 'Summer Night in Madrid'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqw.jpglink
Spanish Overture No 2, 'Summer Night in Madrid'
Last played on
Overture on a Spanish March Theme
United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra
Overture on a Spanish March Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture on a Spanish March Theme
Performer
Last played on
THE PALLISERS
Herbert Chappell
THE PALLISERS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE PALLISERS
Last played on
Samson: Total eclipse!
George Frideric Handel
Samson: Total eclipse!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Samson: Total eclipse!
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 in D minor
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Symphony No. 2 in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ql7p8.jpglink
Symphony No. 2 in D minor
Last played on
Air On A G String
Johann Sebastian Bach
Air On A G String
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Air On A G String
Last played on
Stenka Razin, Op.13
Alexander Glazunov
Stenka Razin, Op.13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Stenka Razin, Op.13
Last played on
Serenade No.1, Op.7
Alexander Glazunov
Serenade No.1, Op.7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ql7p8.jpglink
Serenade No.1, Op.7
Last played on
Concerto in C minor Op.43 for cello and orchestra
Mstislav Leopoldovich Rostropovich
Concerto in C minor Op.43 for cello and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc2j.jpglink
Concerto in C minor Op.43 for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Fate's Discourtesy from The Fringes of the Fleet
Charles Mott, Sir Edward Elgar, United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra & Sir Edward Elgar
Fate's Discourtesy from The Fringes of the Fleet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fate's Discourtesy from The Fringes of the Fleet
Performer
Last played on
The Lowestoft Boat from The Fringes of the Fleet
Charles Mott, Sir Edward Elgar, United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra & Sir Edward Elgar
The Lowestoft Boat from The Fringes of the Fleet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lowestoft Boat from The Fringes of the Fleet
Performer
Last played on
III. Alarm Bells (The Bells)
Yurlov Russian Choir, United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra, Сергей Васильевич Рахманинов & Евгений Фёдорович Светланов
III. Alarm Bells (The Bells)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
III. Alarm Bells (The Bells)
Performer
Last played on
A Life for the Tsar (Overture) (feat. United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
A Life for the Tsar (Overture) (feat. United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqw.jpglink
Calling All Workers
United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra
Calling All Workers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calling All Workers
Last played on
Calling all workers (conducted by Eric Coates)
United Kingdom Symphony Orchestra
Calling all workers (conducted by Eric Coates)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist