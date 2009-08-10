Maria Lawson
Maria Lawson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlhy.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df28e37d-931b-4d55-ab7f-a2b775491af0
Maria Lawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Lawson (born 24 May 1979) is an English singer. She recorded several singles with Ti.Pi.Cal.. Lawson finished in eighth place in the second UK series of television talent show The X Factor in 2005. She released her debut self-titled album in 20 06. Her self-help/autobiography entitled Life Starts Now was released in November 2008. Lawson appeared in the female lead role in the West End production of Thriller – Live from 14 April 2009 to March 2010. She released her second studio album, Emotional Rollercoaster in 2014. Lawson lives in London with her husband Lawrence and their two children.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maria Lawson Tracks
Sort by
Sleepwalking
Maria Lawson
Sleepwalking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhy.jpglink
Sleepwalking
Last played on
Maria Lawson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist