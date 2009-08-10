Maria Lawson (born 24 May 1979) is an English singer. She recorded several singles with Ti.Pi.Cal.. Lawson finished in eighth place in the second UK series of television talent show The X Factor in 2005. She released her debut self-titled album in 20 06. Her self-help/autobiography entitled Life Starts Now was released in November 2008. Lawson appeared in the female lead role in the West End production of Thriller – Live from 14 April 2009 to March 2010. She released her second studio album, Emotional Rollercoaster in 2014. Lawson lives in London with her husband Lawrence and their two children.