Lys GautyBorn 14 February 1908. Died 2 January 1993
Lys Gauty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1908-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df26c549-e91b-4b07-959f-2f05469c03ff
Lys Gauty Biography (Wikipedia)
Lys Gauty (born Alice Bonnefoux Gauthier 2 February 1900 – 2 January 1994) was a French cabaret singer and actress. Her most significant work came in the 1930s and 1940s as Gauty appeared in film, and recorded her best-known song, "Le Chaland Qui Passe", which is an interpretation of an Italian composition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lys Gauty Tracks
Sort by
La Chalande Qui Passe
Lys Gauty
La Chalande Qui Passe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Chalande Qui Passe
Last played on
Lys Gauty Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist